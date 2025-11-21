Some showers return to Richmond Friday evening and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly cloudy with some showers around. Rain chances will increase towards evening. Areas of fog are possible. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

There will be some rain Friday night into early Saturday morning. Saturday will have some scattered showers possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

Sunshine continues on Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Our next storm will increase the clouds and bring a chance of showers by late Tuesday. We will have rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain chances will decrease Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 70.

Thanksgiving will be cooler and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Highs may struggle to get out of the 40s next Friday.

