RPS Love Market serves hundreds of Richmond students and families: ‘We heard the cry’

RICHMOND, Va. — Every Friday in November, hundreds of Richmond Public School (RPS) families have shopped for food at the free RPS Love Market at Clark Springs Elementary.

The farmers-market-style shop was set up with help from Feed More and local vendors in direct response to the government shutdown.

“We heard the cry for the SNAP benefits and the problems associated with the federal government at that time, so we stepped up and we heard them,” said Jasen Cooper, RPS associate director of culture and climate.

Cooper said 1,200 students and their families were served at their November 7 and 14 markets, and estimated they would serve 500 to 600 people during the last distribution day on Friday.

Families started lining up outside the school on Dance Street nearly an hour before doors opened.

“We would like to make each person feel as if they're going into a high end grocery store so that they can feel the same respect and dignity that anybody else would be feeling when they go into a grocery store,” Cooper said.

Studies show a hungry child’s ability to learn is severely impaired due to difficulties with focus, memory, and behavior.

“It’s kind of hard to learn when your stomach is growling. You hear more of that than you hear the teacher talking,” Cooper added. “Imagine a kid that has very little social skills, and they just want to eat something so that they can feel as if they're part of the rest of the classroom.”

Cooper said other school districts have reached out aiming to open Love Markets of their own.

Even though the government has reopened, RPS and Cooper said a growing need persists for fresh and healthy food for families.

“We're hoping to make this a monthly event and expanding it. Not only just making it for food, but we also want to bring some support services inside the building. We also want to make a clothing closet,” Cooper said. “We are very appreciative of all the donations that we've received throughout Richmond City, as well as our corporate sponsors. A lot of that is what's making this difference today.”

You’re encouraged to volunteer your time, donate food, or money to Feed More if you have the means. That way RPS can reopen additional Love Markets in the future and ensure no one goes hungry.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.