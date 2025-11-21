State police issue driving warning for the holidays: 'Troopers see it firsthand'

RICHMOND, Va. — With less than a week until Thanksgiving, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Virginia is teaming up with Richmond Ford for its annual holiday safe driving campaign event.

Officials say the holidays are among the most dangerous — and deadliest — periods for drivers due to impaired driving crashes. In fact, one in three fatal crashes in Virginia involves alcohol, according to the Virginia Highway Safety Office.

This holiday season, drivers are being urged to plan ahead for holiday gatherings by designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service, or staying put. For those who volunteer to be the designated driver, officials stress the importance of committing to the role and doing it right.

"You've heard the stories of what a drunk driver can do. Our troopers see it firsthand. We've had to knock on doors to make death notifications," First Sgt. Jonathan Miles, area commander of the Virginia State Police Area 8 office, said. "It's never easy and even worse during the holidays, and it can be avoided just by choosing not to drive if you have been drinking."

The partnership between MADD Virginia and Richmond Ford aims to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of impaired driving and provide practical solutions for safe holiday travel.

The campaign comes as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, creating increased traffic volume and higher risks for accidents. Law enforcement agencies across Virginia are preparing for enhanced patrols and checkpoints during the holiday period.

MADD Virginia continues its mission to eliminate drunk driving deaths and support victims of these preventable tragedies through education, advocacy, and community partnerships.

