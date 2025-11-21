Excavator boom hits Parham Road overpass on Interstate 95, injuring bridge inspector

RICHMOND, Va. — A highway worker was injured when a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator with its boom elevated hit an overpass along Interstate 95 in Richmond late Thursday, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to the crash scene along I-95 south at the Parham Road exit just after 11:50 p.m.

First responders found a semi truck parked on the interstate's shoulder and an overturned excavator in the travel lanes.

A worker conducting a bridge inspection was struck in the chest by an I-beam after it was dislodged and shifted after being hit by the excavator's boom.

"Troopers also observed significant structural damage to the Parham Road overpass," officials said

The injured worker, who worked for a subcontractor of the Virginia Department of Transportation, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, officials said.

Officials said charges against the semi driver are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.