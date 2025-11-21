2 men shot near Northside shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were shot near a Northside shopping center Thursday evening, according to Richmond Police.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Azalea Avenue, which is near the Brookhill Azalea shopping center, around 7:30 and found a crime scene.

Police said two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds had each transported themselves to different hospitals in a neighboring county.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-5316 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or by using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

