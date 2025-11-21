Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 men shot near Northside shopping center

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were shot near a Northside shopping center Thursday evening, according to Richmond Police.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Azalea Avenue, which is near the Brookhill Azalea shopping center, around 7:30 and found a crime scene.

Police said two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds had each transported themselves to different hospitals in a neighboring county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-5316 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or by using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone