2 men shot near Northside shopping center

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were shot near a Northside shopping center Thursday evening, according to Richmond Police.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Azalea Avenue, which is near the Brookhill Azalea shopping center, around 7:30 and found a crime scene.
Police said two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds had each transported themselves to different hospitals in a neighboring county.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-5316 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or by using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
