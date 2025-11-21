Tina and Frank bring New York-style pizza shop to Richmond with Downtown Capriccio’s Pizzeria

RICHMOND, Va. -- After 17 years in Henrico’s West End, Frank Sgroi and Tina Divel are bringing their pizza to the city. The married couple recently signed a lease to open a new location of their Capriccio’s Italian Restaurant at 801 W. Cary St. in the VCU area. The new spot will join Sgroi and Divel’s original Capriccio’s at 9127 W. Broad St., which will remain open. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.