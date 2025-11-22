Some rain the first half of today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of fog around this morning. Temperatures have been slowly rising.

A cold front will increase the chance of rain by mid-morning, and this will last through around noon or 1 p.m. in the metro. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. This afternoon, rain chances decrease, with only an isolated shower or two possible. There may be some breaks in the clouds by late afternoon.

Ahead of the cold front, highs will reach 55-60 well northwest of Richmond, the low to mid 60s across the metro, and upper 60s to around 70 in southeastern Virginia. After the cold front passes, temperatures will begin to fall.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. There will be some clouds and fog.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows Monday morning will be in the 30s.

Our next storm will increase the clouds and bring a chance of showers by late Tuesday. We will have rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain chances will decrease Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 70.

Thanksgiving will be cooler and partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Lows Friday morning will be in the 20s to around 30, with highs 45-50 Friday afternoon.

