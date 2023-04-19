Watch Now
Monument Avenue 10K is Saturday; look for CBS 6 Cheer Station

Check out the 2022 Monument Avenue 10k Course Cam Preview. The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger this Saturday, April 23.
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 13:13:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time is running out to sign up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger this Saturday.

The in-person run on Saturday, April 22 is dubbed "RVA’s favorite spring tradition."

"Year after year people from around the Richmond region and beyond gather to share in the journey of crossing the 10k finish line. The 10k is a day about togetherness, and we know so many of you have very personal reasons for participating," event organizers with Sports Backers said.

Be sure to look for the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden. Some of your favorite CBS 6 friends, as well as Storm Rider 6, will be on hand to motivate you.

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station starting at 8:27 a.m. on our the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE2. Our app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

And it's not too late to take part. If you're interested in running or walking the Monument Avenue 10K, click here to sign up.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

