Prince George coach Tom Hall earns 200th career victory with dominant 49-0 win

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — With a dominating 49-0 win over J.R. Tucker, Prince George head coach Tom Hall earned the 200th win of his 27 year coaching career.

"I think this is more for my family than me," Hall said after the win."I’ve been blessed to have amazing players and amazing coaches."

Hall's first win, a 20-7 victory over Thomas Dale, came in his first game as coach of Manchester High School back in 1999.

In between, Hall's teams earned multiple district and regional titles and a state championship with Manchester in 2018.

For victory number 200, the Prince George Royals (1-1) got touchdown passes from Lawrence Hewlett to Deandre Mitchell and CJ Turner along with a defensive score as well.

The postgame celebration included a game ball to the head coach who is more concerned about getting win 201 next.

"The more important thing was getting win number one for this year,” Hall said. “I was really happy how physical we played. Proud of their effort.”

Hall may have never envisioned reaching this milestone, but he’s now among a very select group of Central Virginia coaches with 200 wins.

"We had a great run at Manchester," Hall added. "That’s what we’re trying to build at Prince George. I’m in with some great company and I’m very humble."

