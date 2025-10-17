Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Friday

(6) THOMAS DALE
(1) DINWIDDIE

Friday

HERMITAGE
GLEN ALLEN
Friday

(7) TRINITY EPISCOPAL
(10) ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
Friday

HANOVER
(2) VARINA
Friday

FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE
(5) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Friday

POWHATAN
(8) HUGUENOT
Friday

MEADOWBROOK
PETERSBURG
Friday

(9) ARMSTRONG
ATLEE
Friday

PRINCE GEORGE
HOPEWELL
Friday

DEEP RUN
DOUGLAS FREEMAN
Final

BRUTON6
NEW KENT54
Friday

FORK UNION
COLLEGIATE
Friday

MECHANICSVILLE
HENRICO
Friday

MIDLOTHIAN
COSBY
Friday

L.C. BIRD
CLOVER HILL
Friday

RHSA
JAMES RIVER
Friday

J.R. TUCKER 
PATRICK HENRY 
Friday

NORTHAMPTON
JOHN MARSHALL
Friday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS
MATOACA
Friday

WESTERN ALBEMARLE
GOOCHLAND
Friday

LOUISA
ALBEMARLE
Friday

KING WILLIAM
MECKLENBURG
Friday

CAROLINE
SPOTSYLVANIA
Friday

ESSEX
RAPPAHANNOCK
Friday

MARET 
WEST POINT 
Friday

CHARLES CITY 
MIDDLESEX 
Friday

LANCASTER 
NORTHUMBERLAND 
Friday

COLONIAL BEACH 
WESTMORELAND 
Saturday 1PM

NORTH CROSS 
(3) BENEDICTINE

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.



CBS 6 Sports
