Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Friday
|(6) THOMAS DALE
|(1) DINWIDDIE
Friday: THOMAS DALE at DINWIDDIE — score not yet posted
Friday
|HERMITAGE
|GLEN ALLEN
Friday: HERMITAGE at GLEN ALLEN — score not yet posted
Friday
|(7) TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|(10) ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
Friday: TRINITY EPISCOPAL at ST. CHRISTOPHER'S — score not yet posted
Friday
|HANOVER
|(2) VARINA
Friday: HANOVER at VARINA— score not yet posted
Friday
|FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE
|(5) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Friday: FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE at HIGHLAND SPRINGS — score not yet posted
Friday
|POWHATAN
|(8) HUGUENOT
Friday: POWHATAN at HUGUENTO — score not yet posted
Friday
|MEADOWBROOK
|PETERSBURG
Friday: MEADOWBROOK at PETERSBURG — score not yet posted
Friday
|(9) ARMSTRONG
|ATLEE
Friday: ARMSTRONG at ATLEE — score not yet posted
Friday
|PRINCE GEORGE
|HOPEWELL
Friday: PRINCE GEORGE at HOPEWELL — score not yet posted
Friday
|DEEP RUN
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
Friday: DEEP RUN at DOUGLAS FREEMAN — score not yet posted
Final
|BRUTON
|6
|NEW KENT
|54
Friday: BRUTON at NEW KENT — score not yet posted
Friday
|FORK UNION
|COLLEGIATE
Friday: FORK UNION at COLLEGIATE — score not yet posted
Friday
|MECHANICSVILLE
|HENRICO
Friday: MECHANICSVILLE at HENRICO — score not yet posted
Friday
|MIDLOTHIAN
|COSBY
Final: MIDLOTHIAN at COSBY
Friday
|L.C. BIRD
|CLOVER HILL
Friday: L.C. BIRD at CLOVER HILL — score not yet posted
Friday
|RHSA
|JAMES RIVER
Friday: RHSA at JAMES RIVER — score not yet posted
Friday
|J.R. TUCKER
|PATRICK HENRY
Friday: J.R. TUCKER at PATRICK HENRY — score not yet posted
Friday
|NORTHAMPTON
|JOHN MARSHALL
Friday: NORTHAMPTON at JOHN MARSHALL — score not yet posted
Friday
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|MATOACA
Friday: COLONIAL HEIGHTS at MATOACA — score not yet posted
Friday
|WESTERN ALBEMARLE
|GOOCHLAND
Friday: WESTERN ALBEMARLE at GOOCHLAND — score not yet posted
Friday
|LOUISA
|ALBEMARLE
Friday: LOUISA at ALBEMARLE — score not yet posted
Friday
|KING WILLIAM
|MECKLENBURG
Friday: KING WILLIAM at MECKLENBURG — score not yet posted
Friday
|CAROLINE
|SPOTSYLVANIA
Friday: CAROLINE at SPOTSYLVANIA — score not yet posted
Friday
|ESSEX
|RAPPAHANNOCK
Final: ESSEX at RAPPANAHNNOCK
Friday
|MARET
|WEST POINT
Final: MARET at WEST POINT
Friday
|CHARLES CITY
|MIDDLESEX
Final: CHARLES CITY at MIDDLESEX
Friday
|LANCASTER
|NORTHUMBERLAND
Final: LANCASTER at NORTHUMBERLAND
Friday
|COLONIAL BEACH
|WESTMORELAND
Final: COLONIAL BEACH at WESTMORELAND
Saturday 1PM
|NORTH CROSS
|(3) BENEDICTINE
Friday: MIDDLESEX at WEST POINT — score not yet posted
