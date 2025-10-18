St. Christopher's beats Trinity Episcopal 13-7

RICHMOND, Va. – St. Christopher’s offense did not find the end zone Friday night, but it didn’t matter because the Saints' defense limited Trinity Episcopal to just a Davion Brown TD run in a 13-7 win that lifts St. Chris to 6-2 on the season.

Final Score Friday PHOTOS: St. Christopher's beats Trinity Episcopal

Brown rushed for 92 yards on the night, 80 of them coming on the Titans' only score. Trinity rushed for 182 yards as a team, but quarterback Deacon Skogen threw three interceptions, one returned by Elijah Brandon for the Saints' only score.

William Sterling added two FGs for St. Christopher’s. The Titans (6-1) actually outgained the Saints 223-170, but St. Chris converted 5 of 13 third downs and had 6 sacks, 3 from Darius Gray.



