Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

Friday: (3)MANCHESTER at (6)GLEN ALLEN — score not yet posted
Friday: MAURY at (1)VARINA — score not yet posted
Friday: HOUGH at (2)HIGHLAND SPRINGS — score not yet posted
Friday: (4)BENEDICTINE at MATOACA — score not yet posted
Friday: (5)DINWIDDIE at GRANBY — score not yet posted
Friday: HERMITAGE at HENRICO — score not yet posted
Final: ARMSTRONG 21, (9)THOMAS JEFFERSON 7
Friday: PRINCE GEORGE at J.R. TUCKER — score not yet posted
Friday: MONACAN at HANOVER — score not yet posted
Final: MEADOWBROOK 41, KECOUGHTAN 0
Friday: ATLEE at DEEP RUN — score not yet posted
Friday: GOOCHLAND at MECHANICSVILLE — score not yet posted
Final: I.C. NORCOM 6, PETERSBURG 30
Friday: COSBY at JAMES RIVER — score not yet posted
Friday: DOUGLAS FREEMAN at MIDLOTHIAN — score not yet posted
Friday: MILLS GODWIN at PATRICK HENRY — score not yet posted
Friday: RHSA at POWHATAN — score not yet posted
Friday: SOUTHAMPTON at JOHN MARSHALL — score not yet posted
Friday: COLLEGIATE at POTOMAC — score not yet posted
Friday: MECKLENBURG at HOPEWELL — score not yet posted
Final: NEW KENT 0, POQUOSON 14
Friday: AMELIA at FRANKLIN — score not yet posted
Friday: WESTOMRELAND MON at KING WILLIAM 7PM — score not yet posted
Friday: COURTLAND at LOUISA — score not yet posted
Friday: WEST POINT at RAPPAHANOCK — score not yet posted
Friday: BRUNSWICK at ESSEX — score not yet posted
Friday: L.C. BIRD SAT at THOMAS DALE 11AM — score not yet posted
Friday: FORK UNION SAT at (8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 1PM — score not yet posted
Friday: (7)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SAT at EPISCOPAL 1PM — score not yet posted
Friday: CAROLINE MON at COLONIAL HEIGHTS 7PM — score not yet posted
Friday: MIDDLESEX at NORTHUMBERLAND — score not yet posted