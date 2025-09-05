Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2025
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard

Friday

(3)MANCHESTER 
(6)GLEN ALLEN 
Friday

MAURY 
(1)VARINA 
Friday

HOUGH 
(2)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 
Friday

(4)BENEDICTINE 
MATOACA 
Friday

(5)DINWIDDIE 
GRANBY 
Friday

HERMITAGE 
HENRICO 
3rd

ARMSTRONG21
(9)THOMAS JEFFERSON7
Friday

PRINCE GEORGE 
J.R. TUCKER 
Friday

MONACAN 
HANOVER 
Final

MEADOWBROOK41
KECOUGHTAN0
Friday

ATLEE 
DEEP RUN 
Friday

GOOCHLAND 
MECHANICSVILLE 
Final

I.C. NORCOM6
PETERSBURG30
Friday

COSBY 
JAMES RIVER 
Friday

DOUGLAS FREEMAN 
MIDLOTHIAN 
Friday

MILLS GODWIN 
PATRICK HENRY 
Friday

RHSA 
POWHATAN 
Friday

SOUTHAMPTON 
JOHN MARSHALL 
Friday

COLLEGIATE 
POTOMAC 
Friday

MECKLENBURG 
HOPEWELL 
Final

NEW KENT0
POQUOSON14
Friday

AMELIA 
FRANKLIN 
Monday

WESTOMRELAND  
KING WILLIAM 
Friday

COURTLAND 
LOUISA 
Friday

WEST POINT 
RAPPAHANOCK 
Friday

BRUNSWICK 
ESSEX 
Satuday

L.C. BIRD 
THOMAS DALE 
Saturday

FORK UNION 
(8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL  
Saturday

(7)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 
EPISCOPAL 1PM 
Monday

CAROLINE 
COLONIAL HEIGHTS 
Friday

MIDDLESEX 
NORTHUMBERLAND 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
