Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard Friday (3)MANCHESTER (6)GLEN ALLEN Friday: (3)MANCHESTER at (6)GLEN ALLEN — score not yet posted Friday MAURY (1)VARINA Friday: MAURY at (1)VARINA — score not yet posted Friday HOUGH (2)HIGHLAND SPRINGS Friday: HOUGH at (2)HIGHLAND SPRINGS — score not yet posted Friday (4)BENEDICTINE MATOACA Friday: (4)BENEDICTINE at MATOACA — score not yet posted Friday (5)DINWIDDIE GRANBY Friday: (5)DINWIDDIE at GRANBY — score not yet posted Friday HERMITAGE HENRICO Friday: HERMITAGE at HENRICO — score not yet posted 3rd ARMSTRONG 21 (9)THOMAS JEFFERSON 7 Final: ARMSTRONG 21, (9)THOMAS JEFFERSON 7 Friday PRINCE GEORGE J.R. TUCKER Friday: PRINCE GEORGE at J.R. TUCKER — score not yet posted Friday MONACAN HANOVER Friday: MONACAN at HANOVER — score not yet posted Final MEADOWBROOK 41 KECOUGHTAN 0 Final: MEADOWBROOK 41, KECOUGHTAN 0 Friday ATLEE DEEP RUN Friday: ATLEE at DEEP RUN — score not yet posted Friday GOOCHLAND MECHANICSVILLE Friday: GOOCHLAND at MECHANICSVILLE — score not yet posted Final I.C. NORCOM 6 PETERSBURG 30 Final: I.C. NORCOM 6, PETERSBURG 30 Friday COSBY JAMES RIVER Friday: COSBY at JAMES RIVER — score not yet posted Friday DOUGLAS FREEMAN MIDLOTHIAN Friday: DOUGLAS FREEMAN at MIDLOTHIAN — score not yet posted Friday MILLS GODWIN PATRICK HENRY Friday: MILLS GODWIN at PATRICK HENRY — score not yet posted Friday RHSA POWHATAN Friday: RHSA at POWHATAN — score not yet posted Friday SOUTHAMPTON JOHN MARSHALL Friday: SOUTHAMPTON at JOHN MARSHALL — score not yet posted Friday COLLEGIATE POTOMAC Friday: COLLEGIATE at POTOMAC — score not yet posted Friday MECKLENBURG HOPEWELL Friday: MECKLENBURG at HOPEWELL — score not yet posted Final NEW KENT 0 POQUOSON 14 Final: NEW KENT 0, POQUOSON 14 Friday AMELIA FRANKLIN Friday: AMELIA at FRANKLIN — score not yet posted Monday WESTOMRELAND KING WILLIAM Friday: WESTOMRELAND MON at KING WILLIAM 7PM — score not yet posted Friday COURTLAND LOUISA Friday: COURTLAND at LOUISA — score not yet posted Friday WEST POINT RAPPAHANOCK Friday: WEST POINT at RAPPAHANOCK — score not yet posted Friday BRUNSWICK ESSEX Friday: BRUNSWICK at ESSEX — score not yet posted Satuday L.C. BIRD THOMAS DALE Friday: L.C. BIRD SAT at THOMAS DALE 11AM — score not yet posted Saturday FORK UNION (8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL Friday: FORK UNION SAT at (8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 1PM — score not yet posted Saturday (7)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S EPISCOPAL 1PM Friday: (7)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SAT at EPISCOPAL 1PM — score not yet posted Monday CAROLINE COLONIAL HEIGHTS Friday: CAROLINE MON at COLONIAL HEIGHTS 7PM — score not yet posted Friday MIDDLESEX NORTHUMBERLAND Friday: MIDDLESEX at NORTHUMBERLAND — score not yet posted

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.