GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Avery Curtis ran for two first-half touchdowns and Ben Yeanay accounted for two scores as Hermitage knocked off Glen Allen 38-20.
The Panthers (6-1) won their fourth straight and ended a two-game skid against the Jaguars. Yeanay had a 10-yard TD pass to Andre Clark and a 2-yard TD run.
Final Score Friday
PHOTOS: Hermitage knocks off Glen Allen 38-20
The two teams traded kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first half. Glen Allen’s Jakeem Dandridge went 72 yards to make it 21-7 Panthers, who responded on the ensuing kickoff with a 79-yard return from Jahson Allums.
Glen Allen (5-3) also lost quarterback Ralph Puccinelli in the first half to an injury. He returned to the sideline with his throwing arm in a sling for the second half. His backup, Luke Perini, had a TD throwing and running in the loss.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.