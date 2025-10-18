Hermitage knocks off Glen Allen 38-20

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Avery Curtis ran for two first-half touchdowns and Ben Yeanay accounted for two scores as Hermitage knocked off Glen Allen 38-20.

The Panthers (6-1) won their fourth straight and ended a two-game skid against the Jaguars. Yeanay had a 10-yard TD pass to Andre Clark and a 2-yard TD run.

The two teams traded kickoff returns for touchdowns in the first half. Glen Allen’s Jakeem Dandridge went 72 yards to make it 21-7 Panthers, who responded on the ensuing kickoff with a 79-yard return from Jahson Allums.

Glen Allen (5-3) also lost quarterback Ralph Puccinelli in the first half to an injury. He returned to the sideline with his throwing arm in a sling for the second half. His backup, Luke Perini, had a TD throwing and running in the loss.

