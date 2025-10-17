Armstrong earns CBS 6 Team of the Week after dominant win over Greensville

RICHMOND, Va. — The Armstrong Wildcats have made program history by starting the season 7-0 for the second straight year, powered by one of the Central Region's top defenses.

For the third consecutive season, the Wildcats have earned recognition as CBS 6 Team of the Week following their impressive victory over Greensville.

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt praised his team's dedication and work ethic as they continue their undefeated streak.

"Man, this team has been nothing but great and successful. They work hard, come to practice every day. I'm just glad we're here, this year we're trying to finish," Pruitt said.

The coach expressed confidence in his defensive unit while acknowledging there's still work ahead.

"I knew we would be good. Not to toot our own horn. We've still got work to do, there's always room for improvement. Our guys get to the ball tenaciously. We're nasty right now and I want to finish being nasty," Pruitt said.

The Wildcats' defensive dominance has been a key factor in their historic start, marking the first time in program history they've achieved back-to-back 7-0 starts.

Armstrong faces the Atlee Raiders on Friday night.

