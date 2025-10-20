Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dinwiddie keeps #1 streak on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Dinwiddie defeats Thomas Dale 24-14
RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie remains in the #1 spot for another week on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 8 after beating Thomas Dale 24-14.

Varina also kept their #2 spot in the poll, and Benedictine kept the #3 spot. Hermitage joined the ranking this week after defeating Glen Allen 38-20. Click here to view the Week 8 Scoreboard.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 9 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Dinwiddie (13)8-02311
2. Varina (5)5-22112
3. Benedictine (5)8-01943
4. Manchester (2)7-01894
5. Highland Springs5-21615
6. Huguenot6-11018
7. Thomas Dale6-1736
8. Hermitage6-159NR
9. St. Christopher's6-25910
10. Armstrong8-0549

Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (38), Hanover (5), Petersburg (2), Caroline (1)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

