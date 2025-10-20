Dinwiddie keeps #1 streak on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie remains in the #1 spot for another week on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 8 after beating Thomas Dale 24-14.

Varina also kept their #2 spot in the poll, and Benedictine kept the #3 spot. Hermitage joined the ranking this week after defeating Glen Allen 38-20. Click here to view the Week 8 Scoreboard.

Final Score Friday Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights Lane Casadonte

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 9 2025



Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Dinwiddie (13) 8-0 231 1 2. Varina (5) 5-2 211 2 3. Benedictine (5) 8-0 194 3 4. Manchester (2) 7-0 189 4 5. Highland Springs 5-2 161 5 6. Huguenot 6-1 101 8 7. Thomas Dale 6-1 73 6 8. Hermitage 6-1 59 NR 9. St. Christopher's 6-2 59 10 10. Armstrong 8-0 54 9

Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (38), Hanover (5), Petersburg (2), Caroline (1)