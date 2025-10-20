Dinwiddie keeps #1 streak on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie remains in the #1 spot for another week on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 8 after beating Thomas Dale 24-14.
Varina also kept their #2 spot in the poll, and Benedictine kept the #3 spot. Hermitage joined the ranking this week after defeating Glen Allen 38-20. Click here to view the Week 8 Scoreboard.
Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 9 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Dinwiddie (13)
|8-0
|231
|1
|2. Varina (5)
|5-2
|211
|2
|3. Benedictine (5)
|8-0
|194
|3
|4. Manchester (2)
|7-0
|189
|4
|5. Highland Springs
|5-2
|161
|5
|6. Huguenot
|6-1
|101
|8
|7. Thomas Dale
|6-1
|73
|6
|8. Hermitage
|6-1
|59
|NR
|9. St. Christopher's
|6-2
|59
|10
|10. Armstrong
|8-0
|54
|9
Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (38), Hanover (5), Petersburg (2), Caroline (1)