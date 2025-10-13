Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Dinwiddie dominates again on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Dinwiddie defeats Petersburg 38-6
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie remains in the #1 spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 8 after beating Petersburg 38-6.

Varina rose up to the #2 spot in the poll. Benedictine took the #3 spot after shutting out Collegiate on Friday. Click here to view the Week 7 Scoreboard.

Final Score Friday 2025

Final Score Friday

Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

Lane Casadonte

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 8 2025

Rank, Team, First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Dinwiddie (15)7-02581
2. Varina (5)4-22243
3. Benedictine (6)7-02222
4. Manchester (2)7-02154
5. Highland Springs4-21715
6. Thomas Dale6-01266
7. Trinity Episcopal6-01067
8. Huguenot5-1928
9. Armstrong7-04210
10. St. Christopher's5-2259

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (22), Hanover (20), Glen Allen (12), Meadowbrook (9)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster