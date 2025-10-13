Dinwiddie dominates again on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie remains in the #1 spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 8 after beating Petersburg 38-6.
Varina rose up to the #2 spot in the poll. Benedictine took the #3 spot after shutting out Collegiate on Friday. Click here to view the Week 7 Scoreboard.
Final Score Friday
Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 8 2025
|Rank, Team, First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Dinwiddie (15)
|7-0
|258
|1
|2. Varina (5)
|4-2
|224
|3
|3. Benedictine (6)
|7-0
|222
|2
|4. Manchester (2)
|7-0
|215
|4
|5. Highland Springs
|4-2
|171
|5
|6. Thomas Dale
|6-0
|126
|6
|7. Trinity Episcopal
|6-0
|106
|7
|8. Huguenot
|5-1
|92
|8
|9. Armstrong
|7-0
|42
|10
|10. St. Christopher's
|5-2
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (22), Hanover (20), Glen Allen (12), Meadowbrook (9)