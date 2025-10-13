Dinwiddie dominates again on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. — Dinwiddie remains in the #1 spot on the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for Week 8 after beating Petersburg 38-6.

Varina rose up to the #2 spot in the poll. Benedictine took the #3 spot after shutting out Collegiate on Friday. Click here to view the Week 7 Scoreboard.

Rank, Team, First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Dinwiddie (15) 7-0 258 1 2. Varina (5) 4-2 224 3 3. Benedictine (6) 7-0 222 2 4. Manchester (2) 7-0 215 4 5. Highland Springs 4-2 171 5 6. Thomas Dale 6-0 126 6 7. Trinity Episcopal 6-0 106 7 8. Huguenot 5-1 92 8 9. Armstrong 7-0 42 10 10. St. Christopher's 5-2 25 9

Others receiving votes: Hermitage (22), Hanover (20), Glen Allen (12), Meadowbrook (9)