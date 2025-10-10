Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Friday
|PETERSBURG
|(1)DINWIDDIE
Friday: PETERSBURG at (1)DINWIDDIE — score not yet posted
Friday
|HENRICO
|(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Friday: HENRICO at (5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS — score not yet posted
Friday
|(2)BENEDICTINE
|COLLEGIATE
Friday: (2)BENEDICTINE at COLLEGIATE — score not yet posted
Friday
|(4)MANCHESTER
|L.C. BIRD
Friday: (4)MANCHESTER at L.C. BIRD — score not yet posted
Friday
|MATOACA
|(6)THOMAS DALE
Friday: MATOACA at (6)THOMAS DALE — score not yet posted
Friday
|GREENSVILLE
|(10)ARMSTRONG
Friday: GREENSVILLE at (10)ARMSTRONG — score not yet posted
Friday
|WOODBERRY FOREST
|(9)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
Friday: WOODBERRY FOREST at (9)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S — score not yet posted
Friday
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
Friday: THOMAS JEFFERSON at DOUGLAS FREEMAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|MECHANICSVILLE
|HANOVER
Friday: MECHANICSVILLE at HANOVER — score not yet posted
Friday
|MEADOWBROOK
|PRINCE GEORGE
Friday: MEADOWBROOK at PRINCE GEORGE — score not yet posted
Friday
|PATRICK HENRY
|ATLEE
Friday: PATRICK HENRY at ATLEE — score not yet posted
Friday
|HOPEWELL
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Friday: HOPEWELL at COLONIAL HEIGHTS — score not yet posted
Final
Hermitage defeats JR Tucker
|HERMITAGE
|69
|J.R. TUCKER
|6
Final: HERMITAGE 69, J.R. TUCKER 6
Friday
|CLOVER HILL
|MIDLOTHIAN
Friday: CLOVER HILL at MIDLOTHIAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|(8)HUGUENOT
|MONACAN
Friday: (8)HUGUENOT at MONACAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|CHARLES CITY
|JOHN MARSHALL
Friday: CHARLES CITY at JOHN MARSHALL — score not yet posted
Friday
|GOOCHLAND
|LOUISA
Friday: GOOCHLAND at LOUISA — score not yet posted
Friday
|WESTMORELAND
|ESSEX
Friday: WESTMORELAND at ESSEX — score not yet posted
Friday
|KING WILLIAM
|HALIFAX
Friday: KING WILLIAM at HALIFAX — score not yet posted
Friday
|EASTERN VIEW
|CAROLINE
Friday: EASTERN VIEW at CAROLINE — score not yet posted
Friday
|RANDOLPH-HENRY
|AMELIA
Friday: RANDOLPH-HENRY at AMELIA — score not yet posted
Friday
|COLONIAL BEACH
|LANCASTER
Friday: COLONIAL BEACH at LANCASTER — score not yet posted
Final
|RAPPAHANOCK
|21
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|20
Final: RAPPAHANOCK 21, NORTHUMBERLAND 20
Friday
|MIDDLESEX
|WEST POINT
Friday: MIDDLESEX at WEST POINT — score not yet posted
