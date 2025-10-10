Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday 2025
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Friday

PETERSBURG 
(1)DINWIDDIE 
Friday

HENRICO 
(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 
Friday

(2)BENEDICTINE 
COLLEGIATE 
Friday

(4)MANCHESTER 
L.C. BIRD 
Friday

MATOACA 
(6)THOMAS DALE 
Friday

GREENSVILLE 
(10)ARMSTRONG 
Friday

WOODBERRY FOREST 
(9)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 
Friday

THOMAS JEFFERSON 
DOUGLAS FREEMAN 
Friday

MECHANICSVILLE 
HANOVER 
Friday

MEADOWBROOK 
PRINCE GEORGE 
Friday

PATRICK HENRY 
ATLEE 
Friday

HOPEWELL 
COLONIAL HEIGHTS 
Final

Hermitage defeats JR Tucker

HERMITAGE69
J.R. TUCKER6
Friday

CLOVER HILL 
MIDLOTHIAN 
Friday

(8)HUGUENOT 
MONACAN 
Friday

CHARLES CITY 
JOHN MARSHALL 
Friday

GOOCHLAND 
LOUISA 
Friday

WESTMORELAND 
ESSEX 
Friday

KING WILLIAM 
HALIFAX 
Friday

EASTERN VIEW 
CAROLINE 
Friday

RANDOLPH-HENRY 
AMELIA 
Friday

COLONIAL BEACH 
LANCASTER 
Final

RAPPAHANOCK21
NORTHUMBERLAND20
Friday

MIDDLESEX 
WEST POINT 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
