Manchester downs Glen Allen 25-22 on last-second field goal in top-10 showdown

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — In a thrilling match up between ranked teams, third-ranked Manchester defeated sixth-ranked Glen Allen 25-22 on a 28-yard field goal by senior kicker Marvin Nalasco Hernandez as time expired.

The Glen Allen Jaguars struck first in the second quarter with some creative play-calling. Using a flea flicker, quarterback Ralphie Puccinelli found Davis Fisher for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Devyn Vernier Last-second score lifts Manchester over Glen Allen on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

The Jaguars converted the two-point attempt to take a 15-8 halftime lead.

Manchester responded in the third quarter when Dior Barnes punched in a touchdown run to give the Lancers a 22-15 advantage.

Glen Allen answered back in the fourth quarter as Puccinelli ran to find the end zone on a 16-yard rushing touchdown.

The successful extra point tied the game at 22-22.

The Lancers regained possession and faced a crucial fourth-and-seven situation.

Manchester quarterback Landen Abernethy kept the drive alive with a clutch scramble down the sideline to pick up the first down.

With four seconds remaining, Nolasco drilled the game-winning 28-yard field goal to secure the victory for Manchester.

The win improves the Lancers to 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

"Every time we get the ball, I think we're confident we're going to score each time," Manchester head coach Jason Harrell said. "So, I mean, we did a great job. Just execute what we do in the second half. And like I said, shouts out to the defense. You know, they came out. They did their job second half, and got us the ball. Once we had the ball, we rolled."

