Petersburg High School football's best season in 20 years earns them CBS 6 Team of the Week honors

PETERSBURG, Va. — Among the resurgent stories in high school football this year is the one taking place in Petersburg, where the Crimson Wave are experiencing their best point differential in 20 years.

Last Friday's win over Meadowbrook marked their first shutout of the season, adding to what has been an impressive campaign for the team and solidifying them as this week's Final Score Friday Team of the Week.

Head coach Jerome Mathis said the team's success this season comes as no surprise to those within the program.

"We just came back in and focused on us. We take it one game at a time, it's never about the opponent. It's always about us. We're focused on what we do and we do what we do best, execute the game plan that we install. It's going to be tough to beat us," Mathis said.

The Wave are setting their sights high for the postseason, with Mathis hoping the playoffs will come through Petersburg this season as they aim for the number 1 seed in Class 3A.

"Just focused on the next opponent. Hopewell's the next opponent up. Take it one game at a time and however it plays out, that's how it plays out," Mathis said.

The team's disciplined approach and focus on execution has been key to their turnaround season, marking a significant improvement from previous years.

