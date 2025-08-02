Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mechanicsville Mustangs football team brings veteran roster into new season

After finishing 1-9 last season, coach Shane Reynolds enters his fourth year with 12-13 returning starters and quarterback Cam Metzger back from injury
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
2024 Record: 1-9

Season Result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Shane Reynolds, 4th season (4-26)

Returning Starters: 12-13

Of Note: After two seasons of having more youth than experience, the Mustangs finally have a more veteran roster. QB1 Cam Metzger returns after missing most of last year following an injury in the pre-season. "The kid never stops working," Reynolds said of Metzger. Seth Hardy, Micah Brookman, and Rob Johnson will anchor a more veteran offensive line while Eli Maxie and Blake Whitley return at receiver.

Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Go Beyond the Roster