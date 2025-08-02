Mechanicsville Mustangs football team brings veteran roster into new season

2024 Record: 1-9

Season Result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Shane Reynolds, 4th season (4-26)

Returning Starters: 12-13

Of Note: After two seasons of having more youth than experience, the Mustangs finally have a more veteran roster. QB1 Cam Metzger returns after missing most of last year following an injury in the pre-season. "The kid never stops working," Reynolds said of Metzger. Seth Hardy, Micah Brookman, and Rob Johnson will anchor a more veteran offensive line while Eli Maxie and Blake Whitley return at receiver.