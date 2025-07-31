Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Patrick Henry football rebuilds: Coach Wakefield optimistic about 2025 offensive line

After early success followed by growing pains, Patrick Henry's football program is emphasizing tackling, ball security and executing fewer plays at a higher level
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots
Posted

2024 Record: 2-8

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 7th season (36-29)

Returning starters: 10

Outlook: After making the playoffs in each of his first four seasons in Ashland, Wakefield is coming off back-to-back 2-8 campaigns. But he is optimistic about the 2025 group, which he believes has one of, if not the best offensive line he’s had with the Patriots, anchored by senior Tristan Aguilar. There is a camp competition at QB, but both candidates have experience at the position and both can expect to play at times during the season. Javion Poindexter returns at LB and Cole Saunders will contribute on both sides of the ball as well. The Patriots are focusing on execution, eliminating turnovers and clamping down on fundamentals, which Wakefield believes held the team back somewhat last year.

Final Score Friday 2025



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Varina tops the final CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll CBS 6 celebrates the Benedictine Cadets State Championship L.C. Bird upsets Matoaca 17-16, moves to face William Fleming Highland Springs outlasts Glen Allen 23-20 to reach regional final Varina shuts out Huguenot 26-0 to reach regional final Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights Colonial Heights named Final Score Friday Team of the Week Back-to-back for Benedictine as Cadets win another state title

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster