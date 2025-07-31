Patrick Henry football rebuilds: Coach Wakefield optimistic about 2025 offensive line

2024 Record: 2-8

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 7th season (36-29)

Returning starters: 10

Outlook: After making the playoffs in each of his first four seasons in Ashland, Wakefield is coming off back-to-back 2-8 campaigns. But he is optimistic about the 2025 group, which he believes has one of, if not the best offensive line he’s had with the Patriots, anchored by senior Tristan Aguilar. There is a camp competition at QB, but both candidates have experience at the position and both can expect to play at times during the season. Javion Poindexter returns at LB and Cole Saunders will contribute on both sides of the ball as well. The Patriots are focusing on execution, eliminating turnovers and clamping down on fundamentals, which Wakefield believes held the team back somewhat last year.