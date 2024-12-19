CBS 6 Final Score Friday celebrates the Benedictine Cadets State Championship

RICHMOND, Va. — The 30th season of Final Score Friday has come to a close, marking two decades of memorable high school football highlights, including at least one state championship victory nearly every year. As part of the show's tradition, this year we reflect on the teams that triumphed in the final game of the season. This year, the focus is on the Benedictine Cadets, who celebrated their state title win in a thrilling conclusion to their successful season.

