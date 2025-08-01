Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Huguenot Falcons

2024 Record: 11-1
Season result: Defeated Eastern View 49-14 in 1st round of Region 4B Playoffs, lost to Varina 26-0 in Regional Semifinal.
Head Coach: Charles Scott (3rd season 19-4 career record at Huguenot)
Returning starters: 14
Of Note: Huguenot's playoff victory over Eastern View marked the first time in program history they won at least one postseason game in back to back seasons. Charles Scott Jr., the son of the Head Coach, will start at quarterback this season. He split time with Lindwood Johnson last season.
