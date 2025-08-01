Henrico football rebuilding after losing starters; Coach Holmes says strong end to last season kept momentum

2025 Final Score Friday Preview: Henrico Warriors

2024 Record: 5-5

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: DeShawn Holmes, 3rd season (8-12)

Returning starters: 3

Of note: Holmes, the former Spiders linebacker, enters his third season with the Warriors with perhaps his youngest team. With just three starters returning, Henrico will have to rely on several underclassmen, particularly on offense. They will have to replace two year starter Lavell Winston at QB1 but have a pair of signal callers in Garrett Gordon and Jaysean Jones competing for the role. WR Jaylin Wilson, DB/WR Chad Young, and Daion Jones will be counted on to bring some of the younger players along. Henrico won four straight to close out the ’24 season, narrowly missing the playoffs, and Holmes believes that momentum carried this team through a great deal of their offseason.