Benedictine football begins new era under alumnus Kurt Von Bargen after championship season

2024 Record: 9-3
Season result: def. Trinity Episcopal 29-28, def. St. Michael the Archangel 43-12, won VISAA Division I state title
Head Coach: Kurt Von Bargen, 1st season
Returning Starters: 15
Of Note: Von Bargen moves up from his offensive coordinator position to take over for Greg Lilly, who has stepped aside to focus on his other duties at Benedictine and to coach their Middies program. Von Bargen is a Benedictine grad who will be no stranger to the program or the players. Carson Lambert returns at QB1, as do several of last year's playmakers. The Cadets open the season on the road at Matoaca in the first meeting between the programs since 1971.
