Varina tops the final CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 11 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (15)
|12-2 167
|(1)
|2. Dinwiddie
|11-2 130
|(3)
|3. Highland Springs
|9-4 102
|(5)
|4. Huguenot
|11-1 98
|(2)
|5. L.C. Bird
|10-4 97
|NR
|6. Benedictine
|9-3 87
|(8)
|7. Glen Allen
|10-2 74
|(6)
|8. Matoaca
|9-2 72
|(4)
|9. Thomas Jefferson
|12-1 64
|(7)
|10. Armstrong
|10-2 21
|(9)
Others receiving votes: Manchester (10), Trinity Episcopal (4), Hermitage (3), St. Christopher's (3), Thomas Dale (2), Hanover (1), Midlothian (1)