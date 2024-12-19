Varina tops the final CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 11 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (15) 12-2 167 (1) 2. Dinwiddie 11-2 130 (3) 3. Highland Springs 9-4 102 (5) 4. Huguenot 11-1 98 (2) 5. L.C. Bird 10-4 97 NR 6. Benedictine 9-3 87 (8) 7. Glen Allen 10-2 74 (6) 8. Matoaca 9-2 72 (4) 9. Thomas Jefferson 12-1 64 (7) 10. Armstrong 10-2 21 (9)

Others receiving votes: Manchester (10), Trinity Episcopal (4), Hermitage (3), St. Christopher's (3), Thomas Dale (2), Hanover (1), Midlothian (1)