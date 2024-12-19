Watch Now
Varina tops the final CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 11 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (15)12-2 167(1)
2. Dinwiddie11-2 130(3)
3. Highland Springs9-4 102(5)
4. Huguenot11-1 98(2)
5. L.C. Bird10-4 97NR
6. Benedictine9-3 87(8)
7. Glen Allen10-2 74(6)
8. Matoaca9-2 72(4)
9. Thomas Jefferson12-1 64(7)
10. Armstrong10-2 21(9)

Others receiving votes: Manchester (10), Trinity Episcopal (4), Hermitage (3), St. Christopher's (3), Thomas Dale (2), Hanover (1), Midlothian (1)

