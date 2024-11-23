Varina shuts out Huguenot 26-0 to reach regional final

Watch Now
HENRICO COUNTY, Va — When a high-powered offense meets a stingy defense, the latter almost always wins out, especially in the playoffs and especially in adverse weather.

On a blustery night with falling temps, Varina (11-1) clamped down on Huguenot, limiting the Falcons to just 136 yards of total offense in a 26-0 win.

Blue Devils quarterback Kaleb Wyche had two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing while Devin Anderson added another TD run as the Blue Devils built a 19-0 lead.

Then, the Varina special teams chipped in with a blocked punt that was returned by Jayden Walker for a touchdown closing out a 26-0 victory.

"To get to this point is not easy," said Varina head coach Marcus Lewis who's team is in a regional final for the third time in the last four years. "We put in a lot of time and hard work. To see the guys come out here and finish is a blessing."

Varina now awaits the outcome of Saturday's game between Dinwiddie and King George to determine their next opponent and location. Huguenot's season ends at 11-1.

