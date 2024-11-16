3 city schools advance in regional playoffs

Richmond, Va. - Three Richmond city schools all continued their historic seasons during week 12 of Final Score Friday as Huguenot, Thomas Jefferson and Armstrong all advance in the regional playoffs.

Huguenot, ranked second in our most recent Coaches Poll, got first half TD runs of 30 and 60 yards from John Washington in a 49-14 win over Eastern View. The Falcons completed their first undefeated regular season since 1988 and improved to 11-0.

Thomas Jefferson raced out to a 21-0 halftime lead over Culpeper at VUU's Hovey Field. In the second half, the Cherry brothers, Rashaud and Ranaud connected on a 22 yard touchdown pass and Kai Thompson had a 31 yard interception return for another score as the Vikings improved to 11-0 with a 35-0 win.

And down at VSU's Rodgers Stadium, the Armstrong Wildcats blew open a close game at the half by outscoring James Monroe 21-6 in the second half for a 35-18 win. Jah'Kei Chavis had two scores...one on offense, one on defense after halftime as the Wildcats improve to 10-1, their first 10 win season in program history.