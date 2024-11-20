Colonial Heights named Final Score Friday Team of the Week

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Colonial Heights High School won their first-ever playoff game and, as a result, was recognized as the Final Score Friday Team of the Week.

Head Coach Justin Keeler emphasized the importance of leaving a lasting impact on the team.

The team's most recent win over New Kent came on a blocked field goal.

"I expected it, because we've been really good at blocking kicks this year, so I wasn't nervous," Keeler said. "I think I was overcome with emotions after it happened, just thinking about the guys before and everything they built . I was really appreciative, obviously, really excited."

Former players returned to support the current team, showcasing the strong culture and legacy being built.