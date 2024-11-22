Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is celebrating 30 years of sharing Central Virginia high school football scores and highlights. Join Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Week 13 Scoreboard
|(2)HUGUENOT
(1)VARINA
|(6)GLEN ALLEN
(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|L.C. BIRD
(4)MATOACA
|SKYLINE
(7)THOMAS JEFFERSON
|(10)MANCHESTER
OSCAR SMITH
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
LAFAYETTE
|KING WILLIAM
BRUTON
|WESTMORELAND
RAPPAHANOCK
|MIDDLESEX
ESSEX
|LOUISA
WILLIAM FLEMING
|(9)ARMSTRONG
KETTLE RUN
|KING GEORGE
(3)DINWIDDIE
|SAT
1:30 PM
