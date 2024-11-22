Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is celebrating 30 years of sharing Central Virginia high school football scores and highlights. Join Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Reynolds Community College and Toyota.

Week 13 Scoreboard

(2)HUGUENOT
(1)VARINA
(6)GLEN ALLEN
(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
L.C. BIRD
(4)MATOACA
SKYLINE
(7)THOMAS JEFFERSON
(10)MANCHESTER
OSCAR SMITH
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
LAFAYETTE
KING WILLIAM
BRUTON
WESTMORELAND
RAPPAHANOCK
MIDDLESEX
ESSEX
LOUISA
WILLIAM FLEMING
(9)ARMSTRONG
KETTLE RUN
KING GEORGE
(3)DINWIDDIE 		SAT
1:30 PM

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town from Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

