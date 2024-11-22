Final Score Friday Week 13 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is celebrating 30 years of sharing Central Virginia high school football scores and highlights. Join Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6. You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Reynolds Community College and Toyota.

Week 13 Scoreboard



(2)HUGUENOT

(1)VARINA (6)GLEN ALLEN

(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS L.C. BIRD

(4)MATOACA SKYLINE

(7)THOMAS JEFFERSON (10)MANCHESTER

OSCAR SMITH COLONIAL HEIGHTS

LAFAYETTE KING WILLIAM

BRUTON WESTMORELAND

RAPPAHANOCK MIDDLESEX

ESSEX LOUISA

WILLIAM FLEMING (9)ARMSTRONG

KETTLE RUN KING GEORGE

(3)DINWIDDIE SAT

1:30 PM

