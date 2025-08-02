Dinwiddie looking to prove people wrong in 2025

2024 Record: 11-2

Season Result: Defeated Powhatan 28-7 in 1st round of Region 4B Playoffs, defeated King George 70-35 in Region 4B Semifinal, lost to Varina 41-27 in Region 4B Final

Head Coach: Billy Mills (21st season, 179-61 career record at Dinwiddie)

Returning Starters: 15

Of Note: Dinwiddie won at least 10 games for the 2nd time in three years and made a Regional Final for the third time in five years. Zion Boisseau will be the starting quarterback, following Harry Dalton III who is now at Southern Cal.