Manchester hopes high expectations leads to long playoff run

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Manchester Lancers
2024 Record: 8-4

Season Result: Defeated Thomas Dale 18-7 in 1st round of Region 6A Playoffs, lost to Oscar Smith 35-0 in Region Semifinal

Head Coach: Jason Harrell (2nd season, 8-4 career record at Manchester)

Returning Starters: 15

Of Note: Last year, Manchester reached a Regional Semifinal for the 4th straight season. Landen Abernathy returns as a four-year starting quarterback, with 15 starters from last year's team that includes several which has made college commitments from the 2026 class.

