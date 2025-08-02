King William football prepares for new season with younger roster and new turf field

2024 Record: 6-7

Season Result: def. Southampton 24-21, def. Bruton 21-14, lost to Poquoson 40-0

Head Coach: Scott Moore, 6th season (37-18)

Returning Starters: 8

Of Note: For the second straight season last year, Moore's Cavaliers had an early season losing streak followed by a run of victories to end the regular season schedule and send them to the playoffs. They are starting practice a little earlier this year to try and take advantage of last year's momentum, but with a much younger team. K'Sean Hill takes over at QB1 after playing receiver last year, and all-state K Cooper Wolfe returns as well. King William will debut their brand-new turf field with their home opener against Westmoreland on Sept. 5.