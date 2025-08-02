King William football prepares for new season with younger roster and new turf field

2024 Record: 6-7
Season Result: def. Southampton 24-21, def. Bruton 21-14, lost to Poquoson 40-0
Head Coach: Scott Moore, 6th season (37-18)
Returning Starters: 8
Of Note: For the second straight season last year, Moore's Cavaliers had an early season losing streak followed by a run of victories to end the regular season schedule and send them to the playoffs. They are starting practice a little earlier this year to try and take advantage of last year's momentum, but with a much younger team. K'Sean Hill takes over at QB1 after playing receiver last year, and all-state K Cooper Wolfe returns as well. King William will debut their brand-new turf field with their home opener against Westmoreland on Sept. 5.
Final Score Friday 2025
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Mechanicsville Mustangs football returns experienced lineup, injured quarterback Falcons looking to build off 1st undefeated regular season in nearly 30 years Benedictine football begins new era after championship season Henrico football rebuilding after losing all but 3 starters Patrick Henry football rebuilds: Coach optimistic about 2025 offensive line Varina tops the final CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll CBS 6 celebrates the Benedictine Cadets State Championship L.C. Bird upsets Matoaca 17-16, moves to face William Fleming
Final Score Friday 2025 Previews
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: King William Cavaliers
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Huguenot Falcons
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Manchester Lancers
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Dinwiddie Generals
Benedictine football begins new era under alumnus Kurt Von Bargen after championship season
Henrico football rebuilding after losing all but 3 starters
Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots
Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders
UVA football roster boasts lots of Richmond-area talent
Experts warn of heat risks for youth sports participants
Baseball HOF Ryne Sandberg dies at 65
Deion Sanders says he was diagnosed with bladder cancer
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 27, 2025
Caitlin Clark's WNBA rookie card fetches $660,000 at auction in a record-breaking sale
Longtime WWE referee Earl Hebner remembers wrestling legend Hulk Hogan: 'He helped everybody'
Brennan delves into Caitlin Clark's journey from college standout to WNBA icon, exploring her transformative impact on women's sports.
New book shines a spotlight on Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA
Commanders embrace veteran leadership with NFL's oldest active roster
Iconic wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at 71
Commanders begin training camp with high expectations and without Terry McLaurin
Cleveland Guardians respond to Trump's demand to change team name
Trump urges Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders to restore old names
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 20, 2025