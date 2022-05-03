With deadline approaching, what Virginians facing eviction can do

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time is running out for Virginians who could soon be facing eviction as applications for Virginia's rent relief program are set to close on May 15.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development said since its launch in June of 2020, Virginia's rent relief program has helped over 100,000 households.

As applications for rent relief in the Commonwealth are set to close in a matter of days, the Legal Aid Justice Center is encouraging anyone who may be facing eviction to review the following steps.

If you haven't applied yet, you still have time. You are urged to submit your application as soon as possible to still have a chance to get funding

Call 211 to check what local assistance is available

Make sure to show up on your court date. It is important to do this so you can ask for a hearing as this allows the chance for you to stay in your home

Keep any conversations and paperwork between you and your landlord

Victoria Horrock with the Legal Aid Justice Center said people should feel free to reach out to them with any questions or concerns about this process.

"We're at a much lower level than we were pre-pandemic but I think that is going to change with these rental systems drying up, with the legal landscape changing in July. The sad part is, people will become homeless, and that's going to cost our communities a lot more money than this rental assistance program," Horrock said.

Emergency rental assistance requires any application processed after April 21 to be prioritized based on income. Any after will be processed on a first-come-first-served basis.