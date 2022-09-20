When these South Richmond neighbors could see a solution to dangerous speeding

RICHMOND, Va. -- Speeders are wreaking havoc in a South Richmond neighborhood, damaging property and leaving families on edge. Now, the city is taking steps to address the safety issue.

In a recent CBS 6 Problem Solvers story, neighbors on Cooks Road expressed their concerns about how this problem has plagued their streets for years.

Neighbors said that speeders have been cutting through and zipping recklessly down their street, taking out mailboxes, fences and even a neighbor's pet.

"The people just come down here. They don't care. They don't live here so they don't care," Calvin Redwood, one concerned neighbor, said.

"You go to check the mail, gotta look both ways. It's ridiculous. Somebody is going to die," Dexter Samuel, another neighbor, said.

In their frustration, Samuel and his neighbors turned to the Problem Solvers and got connected with their council member, Mike Jones.

"Biggest thing is we want them to know that we hear them," Jones said.

Neighbors are pleading for speed tables. This week, Jones provided an update, saying the fix is on the way, but not just for Cooks Road.

"I have a commitment by the CAO of the city to get the speed tables. Another thing I'll be looking at is stop signs. It's part of the process," Jones said.

Jones said the city has now approved four speed tables on Cooks and Clarkson Roads. Each speed table costs $15,000 and neighbors could see the work started in the next 30 to 60 days.

"It's a process. There's a procurement process. There's a scheduling process. It will take 30 to 60 days but in the scope of public works, that's pretty quick," Jones said.

Jones said he hopes these changes will bring neighbors some piece of mind and he hopes that drivers across the city will hear this message, take it to heart and ease up on the gas.