New texting scam targets drivers: 'Be very careful'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico mother said she received a strange text message that appeared to be from the DMV. The text, according to Rondra Archer-Wells, indicated she was entitled to a $2,500 driver's refund. Turns out, the text was part of a larger scam.

"My husband actually got a similar text," she said. "What struck me odd was it said it was expiring the very next day."

Archer-Wells contacted the Problem Solvers to ask for help.

"Every dollar is hard-earned," she said. "People are already going through enough these days. There's enough stress and enough anxiety."

Barry Moore, with the Better Business Bureau, said Archer-Wells did the right thing. He offered the following advice to anyone suspicious of an unfamiliar text or email.

"Do not click on anything that says it's from the government and they've got a dot com. That's untrue. The government always uses dot gov," he said. "If they put you under pressure, make a decision now, that's a red flag. There are misspellings in there, that's a red flag. You have no s on the security on the end of http. That's a red flag."

Moore said the BBB believed the scam is based out of California.

"Be very careful. Don't click on it," he said. "If it sounds too good to be true, then it's not going to be true."

He said it was important to report suspected scams to the BBB so it can investigate.