Chesterfield family desperate as they head into another holiday without heat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Dayquane Anthony said for at least three months, his family has been without a working heating or cooling system in their home.

"We don't have heat. My youngest daughter has breathing problems, so that's another issue," he said.

The father of three lives at South Pointe Landing Apartments in Chesterfield.

"We've been staying here for several months," Anthony said.

He said he and his girlfriend were excited to move into their new place with their kids, but shortly after they moved in they noticed issues, the biggest one being their A.C. unit.

"No handle on the stove. No handle on the dryer door," he explained. "She just was happy, just the over moon and then once I’d say like, the first month, she started realizing."

Anthony said the cooling system would run but not actually cool or heat his unit.

"You'd set it to a temperature, and it would never reach the temperature and will we always keep it on auto, and it never turns off it just constantly run day and night," he said.

It was after they received an abnormally high electric bill that Anthony said they reported the issue to management.

"They said they gotta wait on corporate to approve them to replace the whole unit. Because there's no fixing it, they have to basically replace the whole thing. But that been like three months ago," he said.

He said because of the system's malfunctions, the unit in his apartment stays completely off.

"They started off with two heaters. It was like a medium-sized and small heater we put a small heater in our girl's room and we kept of course the big [heater] here," he said.

Anthony contacted CBS 6 Problem Solvers as a last resort, frustrated at relying on space heaters to keep his children warm.

"That only heats the rooms, what about if we have company and want to sit out here in the kitchen area in the living room," Anthony explained.

He said thinking about heading into another holiday with no heat is heartbreaking.

"Stop giving us heaters. I mean that’s what we’re paying for, we’re not paying for this."

CBS 6 reached out to the apartment’s management company via email and phone Friday morning and is still waiting to hear back.