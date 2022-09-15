She wants the city to act after another car hit her Richmond home: 'I just couldn’t believe it'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Marilynn Joyner must feel like her Northside Richmond home is a magnet for dangerous drivers.

For the second time in as many years, a driver lost control of their car and crashed into her Monteiro Avenue home.

"I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that this had happened again," Joyner said about the most recent crash last Saturday night. "I just started screaming and got so emotional and crying and carrying on."

An emotional response likely triggered by the fact she's going to have to work to get her front porch fixed — again.

WTVR

"It’s been less than nine months and I’m getting impacted again?" she said. "I just got the permit approved to get the work done and now I got to start over in two phases. I got to start over with another insurance, as well as, I have to go to court behind both of these incidents, as well as going to court for being cited because my property is not in the city’s guidelines.”

While the speed limit in her neighborhood is 25 miles per hour, Joyner said many drivers don't follow that law.

WTVR

“[The city] needs to do something around that curb right there [near Samuel W. Tucker Bridge] because people come round there so fast, they lose control," she said. "I can’t rest. I can’t sleep for being fearful of someone coming around that curb."

When Joyner asked the city to install a speed bump or add a traffic light, she said she was told something like that would take a long time.

When contacted by the CBS 6 Problem Solvers, city leaders said they planned to meet at Joyner's home to determine the next steps.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.