Audit finds ‘excessive’ number of unused Chromebooks at Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- Allegations of missing laptops prompted an audit of Richmond Public Schools.

The Chromebooks meant for students were key for remote learning.

In order to facilitate virtual learning, RPS ordered the laptops for all students using federal Cares Act money.

However, auditors found a very different story after allegations came out that thousands of laptops were missing.

Auditors discovered that more than 20,000 laptops, worth more than $5.8 million, were never assigned to students. Auditors called this an excessive number of devices.

RPS confirmed that some of these laptops are in a depot and the others are being stored at schools as spares.

They also found that of the nearly 22,000 laptops that were assigned to students, more than 1,800 of them are still in the possession of former or inactive students.

Auditors said there didn't seem to be a formal process in place to monitor the collection of Chromebooks when students leave RPS or to ensure that the laptops are returned when schools close for summer break.

Third, over 2,000 students had between two and five laptops assigned to them.

Auditors found there was no process in place to retrieve Chromebooks from students who had never returned their previously issued device.

Instead, RPS staff just handed them another laptop.

To improve, RPS told auditors that they will stop giving Chromebooks to schools to hand out and will instead have their technology services team assign them directly to students.

They are also creating a process to reach out to families whose children withdrew but did not return their Chromebooks so that RPS can get them back.

RPS will also create an air-tight collection plan to retrieve Chromebooks at the end of the school year.

Click here to read the full audit.