Virginia doctor who touched a nurse's breast gets medical license suspended

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Virginia Board of Medicine suspended the medical license of a Central Virginia doctor who was found guilty of touching a nurse's breast without her consent two years after the board initially opted to allow him to continue to practice medicine.

The nurse, who asked to remain anonymous, first shared her story in June 2019. She said two years earlier, Dr. Motsoumi Moja touched her breast at the Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg.

"I waited for him to say excuse me, walk away, whatever, he didn't," the nurse said. "He made the comment he just wanted to know if they were real or fake."

Moja was ultimately found guilty of assault and battery and the Virginia Board of Medicine launched an investigation.

Despite being concerned by "Dr. Moja's lengthy history of inappropriate actions and comments across multiple work settings with multiple professional workers, which span many years", the board opted not to suspend his license, instead, reprimanding him and placing him on indefinite probation.

That decision did not sit well with the nurse.

"I do not think he should have a medical license, I do not think he should be practicing in the Commonwealth of Virginia," she said at the time.

It also didn't sit well with Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill.

"After hearing what I told you about the Board of Medicine report and then what you found out in your investigation, do you think this man should still be licensed to practice medicine in Virginia?" CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigators Melissa Hipolit asked Baskervill in 2019.

"As a citizen, as a patient, as an employer, and as a colleague, I would expect to get a doctor that has not been proven to have done this," she replied.

Moja opted to appeal the board's decision, and two years later, the board unanimously voted to suspend his license until he completed certain educational requirements.

Moja also tried to appeal his criminal conviction but the Supreme Court denied the appeal.

We reached out to his attorney for comment and are waiting to hear back.