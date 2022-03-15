Chesterfield student arrested for school rape: 'He pulled her into the bathroom'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield high school student was arrested and charged with the rape and abduction of a female classmate, the CBS 6 Problem Solvers have confirmed with police.

Chesterfield Schools confirmed Tuesday that an investigation was underway after a Thomas Dale High School student was charged in relation to an incident on the Chester campus "several weeks ago."

While school principal Dr. Anthony McLaurin did not provide details about the incident, the CBS 6 Problem Solvers confirmed it involved a 15-year-old male student and a 15-year-old female student.

The girl told CBS 6 that her classmate forced her into a school bathroom where he sexually assaulted her.

That alleged crime happened on Friday, February 25. The teenage suspect was arrested on March 14.

It is unclear whether the boy was removed from the school after the girl informed school officials about the alleged attack.

School officials told the girl she could stay home the Monday and Tuesday following the alleged attack so they could transfer the boy out of her class, her mother told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

While the Thomas Dale principal informed parents and school staff of the arrest, the girl's mother said the school has not provided enough support to her daughter since she first reported the alleged attack.

"It's the hardest thing we've ever gone through," the mother, whose identity is being withheld in an effort to keep her daughter's name private, said. “They were actually able to pull the video footage up of him pulling her first by one wrist and then by both wrists into the bathroom.”

When asked about its response to the alleged attack, Chesterfield Schools spokesperson Shawn Smith provided the following statement:

"The school division has been in continuous contact with Chesterfield Police throughout their investigation. These are very serious charges, and the school division takes very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment. Students who violate student conduct regulations are subject to suspension and/or expulsion, and, if the offense is a violation of the law, to prosecution.”

CBS 6 Problem Solver Laura French spoke with the girl's mother about the situation. Her Problem Solver Investigations begin on the CBS 6 News at 5.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.