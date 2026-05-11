Hopewell neighbors demand the truth after AdvanSix ammonia vapor release sickens some

HOPEWELL, Va. — AdvanSix, a Hopewell chemical plant facing a multi-million dollar fine from the state for air pollution, experienced another ammonia vapor release last week.

"At 10:48 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, DEQ received a report, via the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, of a release of approximately 100 pounds of ammonia (to the atmosphere) from the AdvanSix facility," a Virginia Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson told CBS 6. "Per the report, the release lasted a few seconds and was secured."

WTVR AdvanSix in Hopewell, Va.

Those few seconds were long enough to make an impact.

Friday evening, a neighbor called Rick Davis, who lives on Ramsay Avenue, about a strange but strong smell in the air.

"My first thought was, 'What's going on at the plant?'" Davis said.

WTVR Rick Davis

Hopewell firefighters responded to the area and quickly realized there was a problem.

"The readings we got were not immediately dangerous to life and health, but certainly they could be concerning with just the pungent odor of ammonia," Hopewell Fire Chief Ben Ruppert said.

The fire department issued a shelter-in-place notification while they investigated the suspicious odor.

It did not take them long to determine the source of the smell.

"AdvanSix did have a release of below the reportable quantity of ammonia vapor," Ruppert said.

Hopewell resident Heather Barnes said the smell made both her and her husband sick.

"The smell is so bad I couldn't breathe," Barnes said.

WTVR Heather Barnes

Both Barnes and Davis are looking for specific answers about what happened.

"Transparency," Davis said. "Just somebody being truthful, honest. I know DEQ is going to be a big part of that and hopefully getting to the bottom of it."

In a statement to CBS 6, AdvanSix said, in part:

On the evening of May 9, 2026, AdvanSix had a brief release of ammonia vapor through a safety relief valve at its Hopewell facility, which was quickly contained with no injuries onsite. Following reports of ammonia vapor odors in the local vicinity, a shelter in place was called by Hopewell Fire Department to assess any risk to the local community. Hopewell Fire Department completed its assessment and lifted the shelter in place. As always, AdvanSix is committed to transparency, regulatory compliance and being responsible stewards for the protection of our environment to support the safety and health of our community.

The $2 million fine was part of a settlement between the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and AdvanSix and concerned violations dating back to 2021.

In another statement to CBS 6, AdvanSix said, in part:

AdvanSix and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reached a comprehensive agreement to close out previously reported regulatory matters dating back to 2021. These matters, many of which relate to recordkeeping, monitoring or reporting, have already been addressed, and corrective actions have been made by AdvanSix.

AdvanSix has invested more than $600 million in its Hopewell facility since becoming a standalone company in 2016. The company has achieved a 71% Reduction in total criteria pollutant emissions sitewide since 2015. The agreement includes continued investments in supplemental environmental projects which further protect the environment through NOx emission reductions.

Davis has lived near AdvanSix for almost 13 years.

"Not really scared to live here but it would ease our minds a little bit more if we had a little bit more, a few more answers coming from the plant itself," Davis said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.