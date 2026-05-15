Young men connect with police at Richmond event: 'Trying to create a better culture'

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers from multiple jurisdictions gathered outside Reconciliation Church on 16th Street in Richmond Thursday night — not in response to a crime, but to connect with the community.

The Broken Men Foundation held its 7th annual Police Interaction Day, an event the organization says is designed to inform young men on police protocol and build better relationships between them and law enforcement.

Elory Lundy with the Broken Men Foundation said the goal is straightforward.

"We're trying to bring some empathy. We're trying to bring some know how, and some awareness," Lundy said.

Young men at the event participated in interactive scenarios where they could learn about police protocol and best practices and ask officers questions directly.

Victor Kimbrough, 14, said the experience gave him a new perspective.

"I get to see, what is their thought process, and what do they think to do first," Kimbrough said. "This impacts me because they gave me tips to stay calm, they gave tips on what to do correctly so that I can be safer."

Kimbrough said he hopes events like this expand beyond the foundation.

"I say that they should have more events like this not just in the Broken Men Foundation, but maybe in schools and such where kids can talk to police and understand their perspective and all of it," Kimbrough said.

Lundy said the lessons learned go beyond a single evening, and that the stakes are high.

"You want everybody to get home at the end of day, everybody loves their loved one," Lundy said. "We're just trying to create a better culture, a better community, or just a better love."

More information about the Broken Men Foundation is available at brokenmenfoundation.org.

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