Richmond pauses bike lane buffer zone parking tickets, forgives citations amid neighborhood complaints

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond announced Friday it will pause ticketing drivers for parking in bike lane buffer zones until June 1 and forgive all citations issued in the past 30 days.

The announcement follows some confusion and complaints from drivers who say they received tickets without proper warning.

The city began enforcing the new parking restrictions May 1 under an ordinance approved April 27 that prohibits parking in bike lanes and buffer zones separating those lanes from traffic.

WTVR Cars parked in the bike-lane buffer on Patterson Avenue in Richmond, Va.

The rules apply citywide and are designed to improve cyclist safety and encourage drivers to slow down.

But residents say the enforcement began too quickly and without adequate notice.

"I got two tickets since they rolled it out," said Gianna Stanley, who lives on Patterson Avenue in Richmond's West End. "We were given no notice that this was even an issue."

Stanley said she was parked correctly when she received her first $65 citation.

When she contacted the city clerk's office, she claims she was told her parking appeared acceptable.

Richmond City Councilman Andrew Breton, who supported the original ordinance, acknowledged the city mishandled the rollout.

"I believe the city should have implemented a warning period after the law was changed to give people time to understand the new standards," Breton said in a May 11 interview with CBS 6. "The concerns I'm hearing are that some of the parking lanes are not wide enough to comply."

WTVR

Under the pause announced Friday, all citations issued in the past 30 days for parking in bike lane buffers will be forgiven after review.

Drivers must fill out a Parking Citation Administrative Review Request form. Those who already paid can request refunds by calling 804-646-3684.

Beginning June 1, vehicles that cannot fully fit within marked parking spaces without extending into bike lanes or buffers will be ticketed.

Parking directly in bike lanes remains prohibited and will continue to be ticketed during the pause.

To park legally near a bike lane, vehicles must be parked within white parking zone lines with tires not touching the white lines of buffer zones or bike lanes.

City of Richmond

Cycling advocates say the enforcement is necessary for safety.

Natalie Rainer, engagement manager for Sports Backers' Bike Walk RVA, said illegally parked cars force cyclists into traffic and create dangerous blind spots.

"The buffer zone is really designed to give enough space for cyclists to ride safely in the lane with a car door opening completely," Rainer said. "Any time a bike lane is obstructed by a parked vehicle... it really puts us in danger."

Rainer was hospitalized four years ago when a drunk driver hit her and killed her cycling partner.

The city says it will use the pause period to clarify parking standards and allow residents time to adapt to the new rules.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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