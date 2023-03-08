Rosie’s makes changes after CBS 6 investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rosie’s Gaming Emporium announced new security measures following a CBS 6 Problem Solvers investigation into crime along that stretch of Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond after an elderly woman was allegedly attacked by a convicted murderer.

A 74-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed in Rosie's parking just before noon on December 30, 2022, according to the report.

The woman said had there been security outside, the attack would not have happened.

During a Virginia Racing Commission (VRC) meeting on Tuesday, the Vice President of Gaming Operations for Churchhill Downs Incorporated, the company which owns Rosie’s, was asked to provide additional information about the incident.

Jack Sours credited his team for helping assist law enforcement in the apprehension of the suspect by providing surveillance video of the assault. He said a security sweep of the parking lot was done an hour and a half before the attack.

Two other parking lot sweeps were done that day as well, according to a letter Rosie's provided to CBS 6.

Sours said security officer staffing would be increased by 40% in the parking lot for foot patrols. He said they are offering current officers overtime until they can fill those positions. Rosie’s said there will be indoor and outdoor security during operating hours.

The business also planned to install an additional 10 exterior cameras to bring the total up to 30. Of those, 22 will face the parking lot.

Rosie's has started to add signs outdoors that reads 24-hour surveillance to deter crime. There will be 60 signs once that project is complete.

Sours said the company also added a Director of Security and has increased pay for officers, supervisors, and managers.

After the CBS 6 report, a citizen shared his concerns with the VRC and spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We take safety and security very seriously at Rosie’s and are committed to maximizing effectiveness in protecting our guests and team members both inside and outside of our property," Sours said. "We will remain vigilant in our reporting of suspicious activity and collaborating with law enforcement on our shared commitment and responsibility to those on our property and to the enhancement of the Midlothian corridor by preventing and deterring criminal activity.”

Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.