Chesterfield Police investigating new allegations made against Bon Air chiropractor

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- On May 17, 2021, a woman walked into the Advanced Wellness Centre in the Museum District to receive treatment for pain related to a car crash.

The chiropractor assigned to her that day was not her regular provider, but, instead, Dr. Michael Pollock -- a man with decades of experience and his own practice: Bon Air Chiropractic Clinic.

According to a police affidavit, Pollock examined the woman head to toe and said "I really want to get in your mouth."

Investigators said he then unzipped her clothing and proceeded to touch multiple parts of her body inappropriately.

The affidavit stated that Pollock repeatedly told the woman she was "flawless and beautiful."

Later that day, Pollock assaulted one of the employees at the practice by placing his hands on her breasts after pressing on some acupuncture points.

In both instances, the detective wrote what happened was not a recognized form of treatment, and the alleged victims did not consent to it.

A grand jury indicted Pollock and charged him with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of object sexual penetration.

"A judge or jury will have to make a decision about whether he stepped over that line of consent and did something illegal," said CBS 6 Legal Analyst Todd Stone.

WTVR Mugshot of Dr. Michael Pollock

But, something they most likely will not be able to consider: Pollock's lengthy history with the Board of Medicine.

"The rules of evidence prohibit a prosecutor from putting in evidence of prior bad acts unless it meets a very specific criteria," Stone said.

It all began 37 years ago when the board investigated Pollock for diagnosing a woman with non-existent medical conditions in 1984, according to board documents.

He was ordered to cease using controversial chiropractic methods.

Then in 1998, the board investigated Pollock for performing a rectal exam which a patient thought was sexual in nature.

Pollock admitted he became aroused, kissed the patient, fondled her breast and "allowed her to place her hands on his penis."

But, the board opted not to sanction Pollock.

Five years later, the board investigated Pollock for having a sexual relationship with a patient, and making inappropriate comments to another patient.

Specifically, the second patient said he had her bend forward, placed his hand on her waist and he placed his lower body against hers from behind.

The board placed his license on indefinite probation and required Pollock to have a female chaperon in the room while treating female patients.

But, the following year, the board investigated Pollock for directing the chaperon to falsely indicate they were present for exams.

The board found Pollock's explanation for the chaperon discrepancies reasonable, and fully reinstated Pollock's license.

Then, in 2010, the board investigated Pollock for performing breast exams on a patient for sexual gratification.

The board suspended his license for 12 months.

Two years later, a psychiatrist opined to the board that Pollock was not a sexual predator and not a danger to his patients, and Pollock's license was reinstated with some conditions -- including therapy and mentoring.

By 2013, his license was fully reinstated, which brings us back to the criminal allegations from May of this year.

If there is a guilty verdict, Stone said Pollock's history before the board may come into play.

"When you get to the sentencing phase it's a lot more loose, the judge or jury can consider more evidence," Stone said.

CBS 6 reached out to Pollock's attorney, James Maloney, about the allegations, and we are waiting to hear back.

Chesterfield Police said multiple alleged victims have come forward since Pollock was arrested, and they are working with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office to determine if they can prosecute the new cases.

Pollock still has an active license with the Board of Medicine, but the court ordered that he not practice medicine until his trial is over.