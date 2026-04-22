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History of WTVR: CBS 6 Celebrates 75 Years

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WTVR CBS 6, South's First Television Station, celebrates 78 years of broadcasting

The legacy CBS affiliate, which is now owned by the E. W. Scripps Company, first broadcast on April 22, 1948. It was the first TV station granted a license south of the Mason/Dixon line.
WTVR CBS 6, South's First Television Station, celebrates 78 years of broadcasting
WTVR-TV
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RICHMOND, Va. – April is a very special month for CBS 6 as WTVR-TV celebrates 78 years of broadcasting excellence. WTVR became the South’s First Television Station on April 22, 1948.

The legacy CBS affiliate, which is now owned by the E. W. Scripps Company, was the first TV station granted a license south of the Mason/Dixon line. It was also the 16th television station in the U.S. — and the eighth to be granted a broadcast license.

Wilbur Havens

History of WTVR CBS 6

The man who brought TV to Richmond

Mike Bergazzi

From our iconic tower and studios located in the heart of the City of Richmond, a place that we love dearly, station staffers have worked to serve Central Virginians daily.

Depend on our award-winning team of journalists and storytellers for important stories that give a voice to our community. Every day, CBS 6 searches for diverse voices and perspectives from across Central Virginia. We'll take you to some incredible places and introduce you to the exceptional people who call our region home.

The South's First Television Station was recently named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias at the Associated Press Broadcasters Awards. The station earned 16 VAPB Awards — including 10 first-place wins for the 2025 coverage year. That is the most of any television station in Virginia.

Do you know have a memory about WTVR CBS 6 that you would like to to share with the station? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

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Special Coverage: WTVR Celebrates 75 Years

 
WTVR CBS 6 is Virginia's Most Honored TV Station

CBS 6 wins Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias award WTVR CBS 6 wins National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond earns 30 Emmy Awards WTVR wins 10 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 50 Emmy Awards WTVR CBS 6 nominated for 50 Capital Emmy Awards Associated Press honors WTVR CBS 6 with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards WTVR wins National Murrow Award for 'Reopen the Case: Center Street' documentary WTVR in Richmond earns 27 Emmy Awards

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