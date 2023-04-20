These former CBS 6 sports anchors share their most vivid Richmond memories

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether it's the community of fans built up around nearby major league teams, the large number of successful college athletic programs in the Commonwealth, or Richmond-area high schools winning state titles, sports play a huge role in Central Virginia.

WTVR CBS 6 is celebrating its 75th anniversary in the community this April. As part of that celebration, sports director Lane Casadonte tracked down as many former WTVR sportscasters as he could. It's a relatively small group of just 23 people who are still with us that were hired strictly to cover sports.

This week is Part One of our conversations, presented in alphabetical order:

Bob Black covered sports at CBS 6 from 1991-1996. He anchored weekend mornings and evenings and covered events like Tuckahoe Little League’s appearance at the Little League World Series and Liberty University’s first NCAA basketball appearance. Bob recently celebrated his 40th year as the voice of the Richmond Spiders.

Greg Bond covered sports at CBS 6 from 1986-1991. He started as an intern and worked his way up to weekend sports anchor, covering the Richmond Spiders NCAA runs in 1988 and 1991. He still follows the Spiders very closely and still lives in Richmond and works as a sales executive for a financial software firm.

Stacey Brann covered sports at CBS 6 from 1996-1999. Originally from the Northern Neck, Stacey was one of several sports employees who grew up watching Channel 6. Stacey covered the Daytona 500, Virginia Tech bowl games, and ACC basketball. She went on to work for several collegiate programs as a sports information director, including for Rutgers women’s basketball. She is currently living in New Jersey where she is a market data vendor and management specialist.

Ron Burke covered sports at CBS 6 from 1987-1988 and is another Richmond native who grew up watching Channel 6. He attended George Wythe High School and JMU. That local insight helped him tremendously in covering high school and college sports in Central Virginia. Ron has also made stops in Philadelphia and West Palm Beach and currently anchors news and sports at KOAT in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Greg Burton covered sports at CBS 6 from 1998-2008. He anchored weekends and covered nearly every minute of Virginia Tech’s 1999 football season, including their appearance in the national championship game that year against Florida State. Greg won a Murrow Award for his profile of one of the oldest living former Hokie athletes. He still lives in Richmond and works for VCU’s Center For Sports Leadership.

Jack Corrigan covered sports at CBS 6 from 1980-1982. He was in town for the beginning of the Richmond Spiders' “giant killer” streak in the NCAA tournament and covered Ralph Sampson taking UVA to the top of the college basketball polls. Jack got into baseball following his stint in Richmond, thanks to working with the crews from TBS during the baseball strike in 1981 when they came to broadcast Richmond Braves games. He is entering his 19th season as the radio voice of the Colorado Rockies.

Rich Haney covered sports at CBS 6 from 1969-1980. We believe Rich was the first person hired specifically to cover sports at CBS 6 and as such, blazed all kinds of trails for those who followed. Rich also did radio work for the Richmond Spiders, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. He also spent several years living in Wyoming and is a published author of Western novels. Rich has retired, moved back to Richmond, and will turn 83 later this summer.

Jeff Hogan covered sports at CBS 6 from 1995-1998. He came from Midland-Odessa, Texas and during his time here, helped launch Final Score Friday, CBS 6’s award-winning high school football show that is about to enter its 30th season. Jeff also covered the dedication of Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Center in Queens. He moved to Columbus, Ohio following his time in Richmond, and is currently the morning news anchor for WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina.

