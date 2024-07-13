2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Watch Now
2 injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 13, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside Friday night, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the Woodland Crossing Apartments along the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Two men were taken to the hospital. One had serious but not life-threatening injuries, sources told Burkett.

There was no word on the condition of the other victim.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

