Power restored to Richmond BMX track after five-week outage

RICHMOND, Va. — Power has been restored to a Richmond BMX track that had been without electricity for about five weeks, just in time for an upcoming state competition.

Gillies Creek Park track can now resume normal operations after the extended outage that volunteers say cost them thousands of dollars in spoiled food and lost concession sales.

When CBS 6 reached out to city leaders about the situation, they explained that the part needed to restore power was on back order.

The power restoration comes just in time as the track prepares to host the Virginia State BMX Series in two weeks.

Volunteers had reported that their calls to the city about the power outage led them nowhere before our inquiry.

